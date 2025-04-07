Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 37,282 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $287.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.38 and a 12 month high of $418.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

