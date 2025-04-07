Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 77,800 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.51% of EastGroup Properties worth $40,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:EGP opened at $160.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.43%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

