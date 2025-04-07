Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 643,356 UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 643,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,091,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.32% of UL Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UL Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,016,000 after purchasing an additional 401,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UL Solutions by 29.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,658,000 after buying an additional 1,022,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $173,869,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,610,000 after buying an additional 50,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after acquiring an additional 213,635 shares during the period.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,105. This trade represents a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UL Solutions Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UL Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ULS

UL Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.