Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.15% of Barrett Business Services worth $35,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,110,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,682,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 83,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI opened at $39.47 on Monday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

