Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.58% of Privia Health Group worth $37,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 344.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 389,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 84,786 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 240.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 158,188 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,148.88. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 219.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. JMP Securities set a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.