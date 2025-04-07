Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.24% of Sun Communities worth $37,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Sun Communities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 779,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,885,000 after buying an additional 108,054 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.60.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $124.43 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.98 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average of $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.11%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.