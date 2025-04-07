Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $29,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $103.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $136.31. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.44.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

