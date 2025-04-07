Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 152.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $37,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $341.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.04 and a 200 day moving average of $450.55. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

