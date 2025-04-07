Wellington Management Group LLP Has $31.08 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 470.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929,292 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SLM were worth $31,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SLM by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SLM by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,166.91. The trade was a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $25.54 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

