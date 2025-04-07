Wellington Management Group LLP Has $31.56 Million Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $31,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter worth about $273,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE opened at $54.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $68.13.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of 1st Source from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

