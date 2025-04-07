Wellington Management Group LLP Has $32.81 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 116,130 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.33% of Provident Financial Services worth $32,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,605,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $275,600,000 after acquiring an additional 51,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,683,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,605,000 after purchasing an additional 713,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,715,000 after buying an additional 53,943 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,787.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,533,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after buying an additional 2,399,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,401 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 81,617 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

PFS opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.84. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Provident Financial Services

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

