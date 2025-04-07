Wellington Management Group LLP Has $33.36 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $33,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 50.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $104.12 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $100.92 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

