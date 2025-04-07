Wellington Management Group LLP Has $35.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,059 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.