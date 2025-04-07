Wellington Management Group LLP Has $37.03 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,994 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $37,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Credicorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $179.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.89. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

