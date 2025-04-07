Wellington Management Group LLP Has $37.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,040 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ichor were worth $37,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $8,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ichor by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after buying an additional 250,383 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 864,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,846,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 85.4% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 197,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 90,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 74,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $601.51 million, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $42.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,017.28. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

