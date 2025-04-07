Wellington Management Group LLP Has $37.98 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.23% of Jacobs Solutions worth $37,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 27,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 5.9 %

J stock opened at $111.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.07. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.90 and a 52-week high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.86.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

