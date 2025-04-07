Wellington Management Group LLP Has $41.64 Million Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.01% of OneSpaWorld worth $41,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

