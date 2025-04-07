Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,118 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $36,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $122.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.30. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.05 and a 52-week high of $183.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPXC

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

