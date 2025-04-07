Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,226 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $40,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Busey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,122,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 189,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,503.10. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

