Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 353,172 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,172 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $34,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,639 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in DocuSign by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,379,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,368 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,072,000 after buying an additional 831,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,673,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after buying an additional 637,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,712,088.78. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,472. The trade was a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,851 shares of company stock worth $4,911,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 6.7 %

DOCU stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

