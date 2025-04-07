Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $38,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Stock Down 4.5 %

CCB stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

