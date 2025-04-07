Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,585,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,506 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.25% of Janus International Group worth $33,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $965.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

