Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 158,368 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,368 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $30,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $65.32 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.98, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. The trade was a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $1,987,512.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,782.76. This represents a 19.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478 over the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

