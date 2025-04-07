Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,589,910 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589,910 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.21% of Dynatrace worth $34,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,207,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,961,000 after acquiring an additional 175,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,337,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $12,200,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27.

In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

