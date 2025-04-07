Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 18,652 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $39,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $100.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.