Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 21,542 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.35% of TopBuild worth $31,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in TopBuild by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 871,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,688,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLD opened at $303.28 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $272.24 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.56.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

