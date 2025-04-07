Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,576,820 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,576,820 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of AMD opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.68 and a 12 month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

