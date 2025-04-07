Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 56,962 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.95% of Encore Capital Group worth $33,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48.

Insider Activity

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashish Masih acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. The trade was a 6.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. This trade represents a 70.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

