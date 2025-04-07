Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 77,291 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 77,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CTS were worth $32,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 608.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in CTS by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

