Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,575,821 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 62.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 328,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 37.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,897.35. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

