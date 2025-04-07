Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 936,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Range Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

