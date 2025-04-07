Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 558,841 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.08% of Interface worth $29,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TILE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Interface by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,132.65. This trade represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ TILE opened at $18.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

