Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,134 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $34,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,670,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Saia by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after buying an additional 105,356 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $322.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.50 and a 12 month high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,299.34. This represents a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

