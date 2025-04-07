Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 611,988 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.45% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $29,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $31,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

