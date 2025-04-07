Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.68% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $35,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AGM stock opened at $175.18 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $169.17 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. The trade was a 7.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGM

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.