WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 872.50 ($11.25) and last traded at GBX 885 ($11.41), with a volume of 465372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930 ($11.99).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.62) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,144.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,238.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. WH Smith’s payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

