Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Williams-Sonoma worth $32,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 122.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,329,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,339 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $6,020,166.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,666.52. The trade was a 43.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at $196,263,808.16. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,720 shares of company stock valued at $20,616,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Shares of WSM opened at $141.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.30%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
