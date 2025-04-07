Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Willis Lease Finance worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLFC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $704,283.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,034 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,060.76. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $927,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,625,315. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,465 shares of company stock worth $2,439,074. 57.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $135.52 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $235.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.88. The stock has a market cap of $895.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.92. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

