WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,007,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.06% of WisdomTree worth $31,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree by 390.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,452 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WT opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lowered WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

