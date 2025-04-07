Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $733,156.25 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total value of $733,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This represents a 22.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Workday Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $217.14 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

