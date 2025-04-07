Yat Tung Lam Sells 10,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,792,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,298,616.76. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $452,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $6,113,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $5,866,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $7,326,000.00.

Shares of CRDO opened at $33.30 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $86.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 626.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

