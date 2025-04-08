1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.95% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 66.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLWS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of FLWS opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $337.09 million, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $359,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,224,364 shares in the company, valued at $30,330,933.52. This trade represents a 1.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,184,605 shares of company stock valued at $16,462,691. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

