10,630 Shares in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 551.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOM opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.50.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

