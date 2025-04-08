1,096,912 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,096,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 43.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 526.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 109,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RealReal by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 310,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In other news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $127,670.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $161,991.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 330,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,807.30. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153 in the last ninety days. 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealReal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.90. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

