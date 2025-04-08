120,376 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 77,669 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The business had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hanesbrands

Insider Activity

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.