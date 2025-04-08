120,670 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,562,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,628,000 after buying an additional 28,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 377,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 699,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Omnicell stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

