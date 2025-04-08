13,581 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $42,194,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 1,780.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 239,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 226,679 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $6,628,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 526,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 160,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,198,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GNOV opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $252.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

