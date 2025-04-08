14,306 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in National Beverage by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Trading Down 1.2 %

National Beverage stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $267.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Beverage

About National Beverage

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.