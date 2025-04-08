154,544 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $62.73 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Toro declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Northland Capmk raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toro

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.