16,800 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amundi increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 41,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $210,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,189. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

